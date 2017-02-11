Munich May Be Dumping Linux for Windo...

Munich May Be Dumping Linux for Windows 10

1 hr ago Read more: [H]ard OCP

Not that I even knew about the German government adopting Linux at a massive scale, but apparently, they have gotten tired of it and are moving back to Microsoft's serving. Currently, Munich is running on a version of Ubuntu called LiMux, but if the right proposals are approved, it's Windows 10 time .

