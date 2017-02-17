Mondo Health Monitor
Full description=Mondo is a system health monitor daemon for GNU/Linux, capable of running specific commands whenever alarm conditions get tripped. Mondo can do things like send e-mails and shut your system down if a fan fails, voltage rails start to go haywire, or your system just seems warmer than it should be.
