Microsoft releases .NET Core Tools Updates in Visual Studio 2017 RC
Now Microsoft has released updates to the .NET Core SDK, included in Visual Studio 2017 RC. You can also install the .NET Core SDK for use with Visual Studio Code or at the command line, on Windows, Mac and Linux.
