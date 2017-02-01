Linux Foundation Forms Project to Accelerate Open Networking Automation
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced the formation of a project that will provide a framework for real-time, policy-driven software automation of network virtual functions. The project will allow software, network, IT and cloud providers and developers to rapidly create new services in response to evolving customer requirements.
