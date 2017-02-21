Linux Academy and Cybrary Survey 6,000 IT Professionals on Experiences with Micro Certification
The purpose of the survey, conducted in January 2017, was to gain an understanding of micro certification awareness and experience within the IT community. Micro certification is a non-traditional learning path where students gain skill sets in a specific technical area and receive a credential within a matter of days - unlike a multi-year program that requires both lengthy time and financial commitments.
