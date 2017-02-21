Linus Torvalds rejected security warnings about SHA-1 in 2005

Linus Torvalds was warned more than ten years ago that the use of the SHA-1 hash to sign code in Linux and Git was insecure and advised to prepare for a shift to something more secure - but rejected the advise outright. Gilmore was wrote his warning to Torvalds in April 2005, when MD5 had already been cracked and SHA1 remained "hard to crack" - but still crackable.

