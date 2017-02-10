Lexumo CEO Daniel McCall to Present at the America's Growth Capital...
Lexumo CEO Daniel McCall to Present at the America's Growth Capital 2017 Information Security and Broader Technology Growth Conference /PRNewswire/ -- Lexumo, the expert in Open Source Software security for Internet of Things , embedded systems, and application development, today announced that CEO "The ACG event is a premier event in the Cybersecurity industry," said Mr. McCall. "I am honored for the chance to discuss our technology with so many of our distinguished colleagues."
