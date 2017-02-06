Lenovo spices up ThinkPad 'P' workstations with seventh-gen Intel CPUs, more
Lenovo's new ThinkPad mobile workstations pack lots of power for on-the-go professionals, but could cost a hefty price for higher configurations. During the Solidworks World 2017 conference focusing on 3D CAD applications, Lenovo introduced three new mobile workstations sporting the latest processor from Intel for professionals.
