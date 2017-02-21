Kontron, Canonical Team on Integrated OpenStack Platform
Kontron, a global provider of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, announced today the launch of a commercially available SYMKLOUD OpenStack Platform. In collaboration with Canonical, Kontron exercised a complete validation of Ubuntu OpenStack on SYMKLOUD hardware, and will fully support and manage the platform's life cycle in alignment with each new open source software release, starting with Mitaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC