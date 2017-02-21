Kontron, Canonical Team on Integrated...

Kontron, Canonical Team on Integrated OpenStack Platform

Kontron, a global provider of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, announced today the launch of a commercially available SYMKLOUD OpenStack Platform. In collaboration with Canonical, Kontron exercised a complete validation of Ubuntu OpenStack on SYMKLOUD hardware, and will fully support and manage the platform's life cycle in alignment with each new open source software release, starting with Mitaka.

