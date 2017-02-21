How to set rsync speed limit from eating all bandwidth with -bwlimit option

In this tutorial you will learn how to setup I/O limit using rsync command on Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD and Unix-like systems. rsync --bwlimit=KBPS src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src [email protected] rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] [email protected] /path/to/dir rsync --bwlimit=KBPS -a -P /path/to/dir/ [email protected] $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /path/to/source /path/to/dest/ $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /var/www/html/ \ [email protected] :~/mysite.backups/ Use ionice command to set or get the I/O scheduling class and priority for a program such as rsync or your own backup script.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.