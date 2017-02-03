How to configure ufw to forward port ...

How to configure ufw to forward port 80/443 to internal server hosted on LAN

How do I forward TCP HTTP port # 80 and 443 to an internal server hosted at 192.168.1.100:80 and 192.168.1.100:443 using UFW on Ubuntu Linux server? UFW is an acronym for uncomplicated firewall. It is used for managing a Linux firewall and aims to provide an easy to use interface for the user.

