How do you customize packages in a Kickstart installation?
Learn how to set up your configuration file to indicate the types of packages you want to install by using the "yum" command. In this tutorial, Ric Messier shows you how to identify package groups, and customize packages installed with Kickstart by using the "yum" command.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC