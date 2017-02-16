Heineken raises awareness on responsible alcohol consumption, road safety
At the Ubuntu Awards ceremony, held last week in Cape Town, Heineken South Africa, as a lead sponsor, further pledged to raise awareness on responsible alcohol consumption and road safety. The awards, hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation , saw government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, high profile members from the community and business stakeholders attend the gala event.
