Heineken raises awareness on responsible alcohol consumption, road safety

At the Ubuntu Awards ceremony, held last week in Cape Town, Heineken South Africa, as a lead sponsor, further pledged to raise awareness on responsible alcohol consumption and road safety. The awards, hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation , saw government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, high profile members from the community and business stakeholders attend the gala event.

