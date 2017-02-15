GPD launches Pocket computer crowdfunding campaign
The 7" GPD Pocket is going great guns on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, despite issues with faults and missing hardware from the company's GPD Win campaign. Hong Kong based portable gaming company GPD has announced that it is breaking into the ultra-portables market, seeking crowdfunding for a device with which it hopes to bring back the long-dead netbook market: the GPD Pocket.
