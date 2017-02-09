FOSS February: A month to celebrate open source
Amanda is a technical marketing manager with 15 years experience supporting the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. She works for Onyx Point, Inc. as Marketing and Communications Director for the System Integrity Management Platform , and promotes DevOps workflow and open source solutions in US Government spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC