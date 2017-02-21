FLOSS Weekly 422: Arduino Update
This week's guest, Kathy Giori, manages Arduino's US business operations, establishes strategic partnerships, engages in Maker community and open source software events, looks for ways to boost Arduino education and training, and volunteers for workshops and hackathons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TWiT.tv.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC