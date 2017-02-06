Fedora 24 kernel-4.9.7-101.fc24
Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-392b319bb5 2017-02-06 20:31:21.361856 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.9.7 Release : 101.fc24 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.9.7 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- References: [ 1 ] Bug #1417812 - CVE-2017-2596 Kernel: kvm: page reference leakage in handle_vmon https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417812 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program.
