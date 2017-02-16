DLT captures $133.4M Red Hat Navy deal

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Technology

DLT Solutions will provide the Navy with Red Hat software and services under a five-year, $133.4 million blanket purchase agreement. The BPA includes an enterprise license agreement for Red Hate Enterprise Linux, add-ons, and management and provisioning tools such as Red Hat Satellite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

