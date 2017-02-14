Diablo targets flash in DIMM slots at in-memory apps
Apps such as Apache Spark need memory. Diablo has changed tack to provide flash as memory in DIMM slots that acts as cache behind regular DRAM so apps don't have to hit disk storage Customers with memory-hungry apps, such as in-memory analytics platform Apache Spark and databases such as MySQL, can boost server memory by adding flash as cache behind DRAM main memory using Diablo Technologies Memory1.
