Diablo targets flash in DIMM slots at...

Diablo targets flash in DIMM slots at in-memory apps

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

Apps such as Apache Spark need memory. Diablo has changed tack to provide flash as memory in DIMM slots that acts as cache behind regular DRAM so apps don't have to hit disk storage Customers with memory-hungry apps, such as in-memory analytics platform Apache Spark and databases such as MySQL, can boost server memory by adding flash as cache behind DRAM main memory using Diablo Technologies Memory1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Sat Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC