ConvertFS
Full description='ConvertFS' is a very simple but extremely powerful toolset which allows users to convert one file system to another. It creates a sparse image of a block device, mkfs a secondary filesystem on it, mounts it, moves files from the primary filesystem to the mounted image and then maps the image to the device.
Read more at Fsf.org.
