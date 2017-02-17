Call to adopt free and open source so...

Call to adopt free and open source software in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times of Oman

Dr. Salim bin Sultan Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA signed on the sidelines of the conference an agreement with IMTAC company to establish a vertical centre to support the free and open source software. Photo-ONA Dr. Salim bin Sultan Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA signed on the sidelines of the conference an agreement with IMTAC company to establish a vertical centre to support the free and open source software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC