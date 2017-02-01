AT&T Develops its Indigo Platform, Mo...

AT&T Develops its Indigo Platform, Moves ECOMP to Linux Foundation

AT&T is pushing ahead with its Network 3.0 Indigo framework, which aims to integrate technologies like Big Data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity and software-defined networking . "We see Indigo as the third generation of modern networking," said John Donovan, chief strategy officer and group president, Technology and Operations.

