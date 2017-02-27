Amdocs Shows Off at MWC17
At Mobile World Congress , Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, will focus on how three strategic areas - real-time intelligence, open-source virtualization, and IT modernization - will drive communications service providers' digital transformation journeys and enrich their customers' experience. Amdocs will unveil aia, a communications-industry-specific digital intelligence platform that combines Amdocs' extensive domain expertise in telco-specific business processes with state-of-the-art AI and machine learning engines from global partners.
