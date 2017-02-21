Always On Availability Groups Added t...

Always On Availability Groups Added to SQL Server vNext on Linux

In the event of mishaps, the high availability and disaster recovery feature in SQL Server vNext helps keep mission critical apps up and running. Microsoft has released Community Technology Preview 1.3 of the next version of SQL Server for both Windows and Linux, codenamed SQL Server vNext.

