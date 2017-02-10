A conference on supporting the free a...

A conference on supporting the free and open software will open on Tuesday.

Sunaidi 11022Dr. Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry will preside over the opening of the third edition of the conference on the Free and Open-Source Software at Sultan Qaboos University. Photo-ONA Sunaidi 11022Dr. Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry will preside over the opening of the third edition of the conference on the Free and Open-Source Software at Sultan Qaboos University.

