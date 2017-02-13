A beginner's guide to understanding sudo on Ubuntu
Ever got a 'Permission denied' error while working on the Linux command line? Chances are that you were trying to perform an operation that requires root permissions. For example, the following screenshot shows the error being thrown when I was trying to copy a binary file to one of the system directories: The user who is running the command will be prompted for their login password.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HowtoForge.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Sat
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC