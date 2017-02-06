132,794 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) A...

132,794 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Hat Inc during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,794 shares of the open-source software company's stock, valued at approximately $10,734,000.

