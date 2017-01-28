Zesty Zapus Alpha 2 Released

Zesty Zapus Alpha 2 Released

Pre-releases of the Zesty Zapus are not encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavor developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready.

