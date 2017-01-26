Wine 2.0's New Delights Uncorked

Wine developers on Wednesday announced the release of stable version Wine 2.0. The release brings many fixes and some new functionality, along with a major change in future release schedules. The devs have tweaked Wine's ability to run Windows programs within the Linux operating system in this release, which is the culmination of more than a year of effort.

