What is DataOps?

11 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

We're so done with DevOps. Today, it's a case of DevOps + DataOps, but what does this latter term mean? DataOps describes the creation & curation of a central data hub, repository and management zone designed to collect, collate and then onwardly distribute data such that data analytics can be more widely democratised across an entire organisation and, subsequently, more sophisticated layers of analytics can be brought to bear such as built-for-purpose analytics engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.

