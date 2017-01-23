U.S. policy on open source software c...

U.S. policy on open source software carries IP risks

The benefits of open source software are a driving force in software development now reaching into the world of federal software acquisition. As the name implies, OSS is software that is distributed in human-readable, source code form so that any skilled programmer can understand its design and make modifications to the software.

