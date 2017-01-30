Typoman: Revised soon available on St...

Typoman: Revised soon available on SteamOS + Linux

We're not expecting any major bugs, but would appreciate your help in polishing the game before we release it in February! Would you like to play the game for free on your system? Should work on any Linux distribution that's greater than Ubuntu 12.xx.xx or compatible. Inspired by the life of devoted writers Typoman takes you on a journey to explore the power of words in the everlasting battle between good and evil.

