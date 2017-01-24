Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 97,300...

Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 97,300 Shares of Red Hat Inc.

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc. by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 167,506 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period.

