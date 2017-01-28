Two Hours Trolling A Windows Support Scammer
What do Ars writers do during their downtime? Troll technical support scammers , apparently. This writer spent two hours messing about with an "Albert Morris," which may or may not be his real name based on his accent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at [H]ard OCP.
