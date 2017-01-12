The Loneliest Number: One Remaining Open Source Distro for Asterisk 14
With Asterisk World just around the corner, this may come as a surprise to some of you. The Asterisk community that has championed open source software development for the past decade now has only one open source distro still standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerd Vittles.
