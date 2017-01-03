tablesnap 1.0.0

Tablesnap ========= Theory of Operation ------------------- Tablesnap is a script that uses inotify to monitor a directory for `IN_MOVED_TO` events and reacts to them by spawning a new thread to upload that file to Amazon S3, along with a JSON-formatted list of what other files were in the directory at the time of the copy. When running a Cassandra cluster, this behavior can be quite useful as it allows for automated point-in-time backups of SSTables.

