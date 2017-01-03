SpeechRecognition 3.6.0
See Notes on using PocketSphinx for information about installing languages, compiling PocketSphinx, and building language packs from online resources. This document is also included under If using CMU Sphinx, you may want to install additional language packs to support languages like International French or Mandarin Chinese.
