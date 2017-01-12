Skype for Linux Alpha gets updated to...

Skype for Linux Alpha gets updated to 1.15, adds autostart and start minimized features

22 hrs ago

The Skype for Linux Alpha has been updated to include a few different features and has had several bug fixes. While features like screen sharing or even renaming contacts are still missing, development on the alpha is continuing ahead and more features are being added fairly often.

