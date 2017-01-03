Review: Dell's new Kaby Lake XPS 13 D...

Review: Dell's new Kaby Lake XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop amazes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Network World

With a 10% price drop, powerful performance and the ability to run any Linux distribution, you can't help but love Dell's new XPS 13 laptop Back in May of 2016, I reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop. At just a bit over $2,000 it wasn't the world's cheapest machine, but for a Linux user looking for a high-end notebook, that XPS proved to be a remarkable rig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,717,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC