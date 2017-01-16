Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stake Raised by D...

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Red Hat, Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

