Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stake Boosted by ...

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stake Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Red Hat, Inc. by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

