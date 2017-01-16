Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Given Average Rat...

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Red Hat, Inc. has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

