Red Hat breaks down barriers to enter...

Red Hat breaks down barriers to enterprise container adoption with...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Red Hat breaks down barriers to enterprise container adoption with dynamic storage provisioning in latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Red Hat, Inc. , the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4, the latest version of its container application platform. Red Hat helps organizations like Discovery Health and Pioneer better embrace new technologies, such as Linux containers, that can deliver innovative business applications and services without sacrificing existing IT investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC