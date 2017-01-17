Red Hat breaks down barriers to enterprise container adoption with dynamic storage provisioning in latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Red Hat, Inc. , the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4, the latest version of its container application platform. Red Hat helps organizations like Discovery Health and Pioneer better embrace new technologies, such as Linux containers, that can deliver innovative business applications and services without sacrificing existing IT investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.