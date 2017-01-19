Red Hat: 2017:0165-01: openstack-cinder: Moderate Advisory

An update for openstack-cinder is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact [More...] ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0165-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0165.html Issue date: 2017-01-19 CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for openstack-cinder is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact of Moderate.

