Real VMX
Full description=Real VMX is a VxWorks-like operating system kernel released under LGPL. It should support multiple hardware architectures, only i386 support now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC