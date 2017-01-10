Pwn2Own 2017 Expands Attack Surface Beyond the Web Browser
Over the last decade, the Zero Day Initiative's annual Pwn2Own competition has emerged to become one of the premiere events on the information security calendar and the 2017 edition does not look to be any different. For the tenth anniversary of the Pwn2Own contest, ZDI, now owned and operated by Trend Micro, is going farther than ever before, with more targets and more prize money available for security researchers to claim by successfully executing zero-day exploits.
