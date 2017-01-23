Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets
Indebted municipalities have been handed a reprieve from scheduled power outages after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown ordered Eskom to give the councils until the end of January to come up with payment plans. This comes after Eskom said on Thursday that scheduled interruptions at Naledi, Lekwa-Teemane and Kgetlengrivier in the North West, and at Ubuntu and Renosterberg in the Northern Cape would continue.
