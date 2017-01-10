OVH Named a Red Hat Certified Cloud a...

OVH Named a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider

3 hrs ago

As a Red Hat CCSP, OVH can use Red Hat technologies within its datacentres and offer its customers access to more robust, flexible and open solutions for their infrastructure projects, including hybrid and containerized architecture. OVH is a French enterprise providing IT services to more than one million clients globally via its 18 datacentres located in Europe and Canada.

