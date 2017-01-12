OpenSUSE Linux lands on Windows 10

OpenSUSE Linux lands on Windows 10

OpenSUSE is coming to your Windows 10 installation in another sign of the increasing collaboration between Linux and Microsoft products. What this means is that most openSUSE tools will now be able to run within the Windows 10 operating system.

