Open Source, Vendor Lock-In Are Top of Mind for Execs This Year

The use of open source software has increased dramatically in the past decade, and this year could be the one in which we see real maturity in the market. Couchbase Chief Executive Officer Bob Wiederhold spoke with Information Management about what he sees for the market in 2017, as well as issues related to digital infrastructure and vendor lock-in.

